4-year-old in critical condition after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A little girl is in the hospital fighting for her life after a shooting this weekend.

Memphis police say a 4- year-old was shot on Friday night on South Perkins.

The victim has been in critical condition since the shooting and policer say the suspect was driving a dark color sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

