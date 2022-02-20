Advertise with Us
4-year-old in critical condition after shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A little girl is in the hospital fighting for her life after a shooting this weekend.

Memphis police say a 4- year-old was shot on Friday night on South Perkins.

The victim has been in critical condition since the shooting and policer say the suspect was driving a dark color sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

