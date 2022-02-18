Two students arrested after bringing gun into school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a tip that a student had brought a gun into Hamilton High School on February 17.

According to the affidavit, police reviewed security footage that showed Harold Gladney and Tashaun Dugger exit the school building and Duggar held an unauthorized door open for Gladney to come back inside. The two then went into a bathroom before being detained by security after exiting into the hallway.

Security then found a black handgun in Gladney’s backpack and called Memphis Police. Gladney gave a statement to police admitting to bringing the firearm onto school property.

Duggar is charged with facilitation of a felony and Gladney is charged with carrying a weapon onto school property.

