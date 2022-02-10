Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

11-year-old girl hit by school bus recovering from broken pelvis

School bus stop sign
School bus stop sign(Max Pixel)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 11-year-old Memphis-Shelby County Schools student is recovering from a pelvic injury after being hit by a bus in January.

A police report detailing the incident says the child was seen on surveillance video running towards the bus as it was turning right onto Valdez Road from W. Holmes Road when she tripped and fell near the rear of the bus.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It was later determined that she suffered a broken pelvis.

The report says the driver was unaware that he hit a student and continued on the route until being notified of the accident by his supervisor and returned him but to the terminal.

There were 11 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

MSCS confirmed the child is a student at Chickasaw Middle School.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crittenden County Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said there is little evidence that M-Vac...
Request for re-testing DNA from West Memphis Three murder scene denied
In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant,...
Mom who abused 7-year-old with fake illnesses sentenced to 16 years in prison

Latest News

USDA offers tips to keep Super Bowl fans safe from foodborne illness
‘It is the most common birth defect that exists’: Medical expert discusses congenital heart defects
Memphis Zoo's Sumatran Tigers Dari and Gusti
2 Sumatran tigers join Memphis Zoo
MLGW working in Feb. 2022 ice storm
MLGW crews work against the clock to restore power in day 8 of outages