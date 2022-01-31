Young girl injured after being hit by school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young girl is recovering after being hit by a bus Monday morning.

Memphis police say the child was running toward the school bus on Holmes Road and Valdaz Road when she was struck. The child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is now listed as non-critical.

The driver was unaware a child was hit and continued driving, according to investigators.

Officers tracked the bus down on Brooks Road and told the driver about the crash.

No word from police on any charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

