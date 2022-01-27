Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

20 pounds of fentanyl found hidden in fire extinguishers during I-40 traffic stop

Adalinda Saucedo charged with drug trafficking
Adalinda Saucedo charged with drug trafficking(SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arizona woman accused of trafficking 20 pounds of fentanyl is facing jail time after investigators discovered the drugs during a traffic stop this week.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Adalinda Saucedo was stopped just before midnight Monday at the Fayette County and Shelby County line on I-40, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The drugs were reportedly found inside two fire extinguishers in the trunk of the vehicle.

Fentanyl hidden in fire extinguisher
Fentanyl hidden in fire extinguisher(SCSO)

West Tennessee Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter estimates the shipment of fentanyl was close to $1 million.

According to the DA’s office, Carter believes the drugs were being take to Monroe, North Carolina from Dallas, Texas.

Saucedo is currently booked in Fayette County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Scene of chase and deadly standoff in Cordova
TBI: Suspect dead after chase, standoff with Shelby County SWAT
John Hunt
TBI identifies man killed by SWAT officer in Cordova
Search and rescue operations are underway for a woman who has been missing since Friday, Jan....
Search continues for Lauderdale County woman who went missing after car crash
Memphis officer Corille Jones killed in crash
Funeral, Sea of Blue announced for MPD officer killed in crash
Double shooting in Memphis leaves one man dead, another critically injured
Double shooting in Memphis leaves one man dead, another critically injured

Latest News

In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’
Memphis Officer Corille Jones was killed in a crash while on duty.
On-duty officer killed in crash to be laid to rest today
Violence intervention program moves into Memphis hospitals
Violence intervention program moves into Memphis hospitals
Visitation, Sea of Blue held for Memphis police officer killed in crash
Visitation, Sea of Blue held for Memphis police officer killed in crash