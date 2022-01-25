Man pleads guilty to Whitehaven shooting that killed woman, injured man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man pleaded guilty to a deadly Whitehaven shooting Friday.

Angelos Washington, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of assault.

The shooting happened in September 2019 outside the Budget Host Motel on Airways and claimed the life of 59-year-old Paula Foster.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, witnesses say Washington, who was in a wheelchair, was harassing a 48-year-old woman. When Martez Ingram asked him to stop, Washington cursed at Ingram, pulled a handgun, and fired several times.

Foster was struck two times in the back as she was standing nearby. She later died at a hospital. One of the bullets passed through Foster and struck Ingram in the chest. He survived his injuries.

Washington was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

