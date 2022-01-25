Advertise with Us
Man pleads guilty to Whitehaven shooting that killed woman, injured man

(WRDW)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man pleaded guilty to a deadly Whitehaven shooting Friday.

Angelos Washington, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of assault.

The shooting happened in September 2019 outside the Budget Host Motel on Airways and claimed the life of 59-year-old Paula Foster.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, witnesses say Washington, who was in a wheelchair, was harassing a 48-year-old woman. When Martez Ingram asked him to stop, Washington cursed at Ingram, pulled a handgun, and fired several times.

Foster was struck two times in the back as she was standing nearby. She later died at a hospital. One of the bullets passed through Foster and struck Ingram in the chest. He survived his injuries.

Washington was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

