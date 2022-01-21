Man sentenced to 21 years in prison for rape of UofM student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who has been preying on women for more than a decade was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Willie James Taylor, 39, was handed his sentence Thursday.

Taylor was convicted last July of luring a University of Memphis freshman from her dorm and raping her at a motel. Taylor has been on the Sex Offender Registry since 2007 for a sexual battery conviction.

Thursday, he was sentenced to 15 years with no parole for rape and six years for promoting prostitution. The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

