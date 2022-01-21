Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 21 years in prison for rape of UofM student

Willie James Taylor
Willie James Taylor(WMC/MPD)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who has been preying on women for more than a decade was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Willie James Taylor, 39, was handed his sentence Thursday.

Taylor was convicted last July of luring a University of Memphis freshman from her dorm and raping her at a motel. Taylor has been on the Sex Offender Registry since 2007 for a sexual battery conviction.

Thursday, he was sentenced to 15 years with no parole for rape and six years for promoting prostitution. The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Missing show horse found dead
Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Deadly crash involving officer on Shelby Dr.
Memphis police officer, civilian die in overnight crash on Shelby Dr.
Officer Corille Jones killed in overnight crash
Memphis Police Association identifies officer killed in overnight crash
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant

Latest News

Ethics committee votes to expel Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson
Ethics committee votes to expel Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson
Ethics committee votes to expel Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson
Ethics committee votes to expel Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson
Ethics committee votes to expel Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson
Ethics committee votes to expel Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson
Germantown Municipal School District votes to drop mask mandate
Germantown Municipal School District votes to drop mask mandate