16-year-old girl injured in Memphis shooting
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting in Memphis Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Addington. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.
The 16-year-old girl was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. No suspect information has been given.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
