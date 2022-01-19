16-year-old girl injured in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting in Memphis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Addington. Officers responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

The 16-year-old girl was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

