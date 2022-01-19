1 injured in shooting at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Memphis gas station that left one person injured.

It happened around 10:30 Tuesday night at the Mapco at the intersection of Park Avenue and Mt. Moriah, according to Memphis police.

The victim was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

