Person critically injured in industrial fire at Memphis chemical plant now stable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person critically injured in an industrial fire at a Memphis chemical plant is now in stable condition, according to Memphis Fire Department.

MFD responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon as heavy smoke flowed from PMC Biogenix on Pope Street near Warford Road.

Memphis firefighters say the explosion was caused by a fatty acid that did not pose a threat to residents and workers nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene around 3:38 p.m. and the fire was reported to be under control around 5:24 p.m.

Three other employees were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MFD says crews are still at the plant due to the ongoing investigation.

