Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Person critically injured in industrial fire at Memphis chemical plant now stable

Chemical fire at PMC Biogenix
Chemical fire at PMC Biogenix(Viewer photo)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person critically injured in an industrial fire at a Memphis chemical plant is now in stable condition, according to Memphis Fire Department.

MFD responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon as heavy smoke flowed from PMC Biogenix on Pope Street near Warford Road.

Memphis firefighters say the explosion was caused by a fatty acid that did not pose a threat to residents and workers nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene around 3:38 p.m. and the fire was reported to be under control around 5:24 p.m.

Three other employees were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MFD says crews are still at the plant due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Left: Justin Johnson Right: Cornelious Smith
Both suspects in Young Dolph murder in custody
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Sun is likely cause of fatal crash on I-40, highway patrol says
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fire crews battle fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Germantown Police Dept
Germantown police investigating armed bank robbery
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood
Children located safe after car theft, abduction from Memphis neighborhood

Latest News

Shelby County Sheriff's Office on scene of Wolfe River rescue
Man rescued from Wolf River in critical condition
Barbie honors Ida B. Wells with new inspiring women doll
Barbie honors Ida B. Wells with new inspiring women doll
Bicycle Rd Shooting
Two injured in Holly Springs shooting
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/12/22
Shelby County still inching towards vaccination goal