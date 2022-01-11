Advertise with Us
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire crews are responding to a chemical plant fire in Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at PMC Biogenix on Pope Street near Warford Street and Bell Avenue.

The fire can be seen for miles. The cause of the fire has not been given and injuries have not been confirmed.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online as we work to gather more details.

Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis
Fire crews battling fire at chemical plant in Memphis(Source: Action News 5 viewer)

