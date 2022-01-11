Memphis police chief becomes crime victim after gun stolen from personal car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ new top cop is a victim of one of the top crimes she’s been warning us about since she took the job last year.

Thieves stole Chief CJ Davis’ gun out of a car.

The Memphis police report on the incident says the gun was stolen this weekend while Davis and her husband were out shopping near Germantown Parkway.

June 14, 2021, was Davis’ first day as Memphis’ new police chief. Within weeks, Davis talked about one of the Bluff City’s most worrisome crimes.

“More than 40 percent of guns used in crimes are stolen from vehicles of law-abiding citizens,” Davis said during a news conference July 6.

That same day, Mayor Jim Strickland urged Memphians in a tweet to “please never leave an unsecured gun in a car.” Davis delivered that message again in November during a crime forum in East Memphis when she told those in attendance not to make themselves vulnerable to crime.

“Sixty-seven percent of guns that are stolen came from somebody’s car,” she told attendees. “If we could just so something about that number.”

Data released during that forum showed more than 1,300 guns were stolen from cars in Memphis in 2021, topping all previous years.

Now, the city’s head of police is part of the growing crime trend she’s fighting to change.

There’s broken glass in the parking lot of Ferguson Kitchen and Bath in Cordova from the passenger window of Davis’ husband’s 2018 red Porsche Panamera. Memphis police confirm the car was broken into Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m. while Davis and her husband were inside the showroom.

“The incident is a vivid reminder that even as a police official, I am not immune to the criminal activity that occurs so blatantly in our city,” Davis said in a statement. “Carrying my weapons on or near my person has been a career-long practice on and off duty.”

The Memphis Police Department says the handgun was Davis’ secondary duty weapon and locked in the car in a handgun lockbox.

“Like so many others in our city, I am outraged to have property stolen and angered that my gun may be used unlawfully to commit a crime,” Davis said. ‘This was an unfortunate incident and a reminder of the public safety challenges we face as a community. This will only strengthen my resolve to get stolen guns off our streets and bring those perpetrators to justice.”

The Memphis Police Department says her husband’s stolen backpack was found soon after the crime. Davis’ handgun has not been recovered. The police department says the gun lockbox was not bolted to the car. It was stored under a seat.

