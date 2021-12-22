STILL MISSING: Owner offers reward for show dog that was stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search for an award-winning show dog continues.

The English Cocker Spaniel named Oakley went missing during a pit stop in Memphis. The search for Oakley gained traction on social media with a Facebook page of over 2,000 members.

Megan McCoy is Oakley’s owner. Oakley went missing with her car and two other dogs while stopping in Memphis in late October. McCoy and her fur family were on their way home to Georgia from competing in the North American Diving Dogs National Showcase in Missouri.

“We stopped off the interstate just for a very quick rest stop to grab some food,” McCoy said. “Just within a matter of minutes, everything we had and our whole world was in that car.”

She recovered the car soon afterward.

A man came forward, claiming to find two of the dogs near FedExForum, several miles from where they were stolen.

“Later that morning, in conversation with that man after we recovered the other two dogs, we did find out that he did take a picture of all three dogs still in the crate,” McCoy said.

McCoy suspects that someone dumped the dogs on the side of the road but took off with Oakley.

Missing Cocker Spaniel named Oakley stolen in Memphis. (Megan McCoy)

Nearly two months later, McCoy is not giving up the search for finding Oakley and still needs the public’s help.

McCoy advises people not to approach the dog if they spot her, but instead call the tip line at 901-468-3354.

The Finding Oakley Facebook page also has the phone number and pictures of the pup. McCoy is offering a $1,000 reward for the person who finds Oakley, no questions asked.

“We don’t really care to know the details of how they ended up with her,” she said. “We just want her home. She’s our family.”

Visit the FindingOakley Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.