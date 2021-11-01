Advertise with Us
Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft in Memphis

Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft
Have you seen this pup? Award-winning dog missing after car theft(Source: WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you seen this pup?

Two visitors are holding onto hope as the search continues for one of their dogs.

“It’s been a nightmare, it’s been like living a nightmare.”

Megan McCoy from Georgia and Elena Manubens from Florida were on their way home after “Kiwi”, “Ruby”, and “Oakley” competed in the North American Diving Dogs National Showcase in Missouri.

With eight hours left to go, the two stopped in Memphis Sunday around 10 p.m. for a quick bite.

“Last night, we stopped at a Chipotle to eat and left our dogs in the car for 10 minutes with the doors locked, and next thing we know, we came out and the dogs are gone and the car is gone,” McCoy said.

Both of their phones were stolen. McCoy says a good samaritan let them borrow a phone to call 911 and even helped with the search.

“He drove us around for a few hours, looking, trying to get some clues for the investigators and ended up bringing us to our hotel last night. So, we are very grateful for that,” McCoy said.

The two began asking for help on social media and Monday morning, they received a call, saying Kiwi and Ruby had been found in downtown Memphis.

“We immediately drove to the area, retrieved the two dogs that were there and are still looking for Oakley. Oakley is a red English Cocker Spaniel. She looks very similar to Ruby here, but she has a white face,” McCoy said.

Both of the women are thankful to everyone who helped with the search and continues to do so.

“We want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts. These dogs are our kids. They mean everything to us,” McCoy said.

If you see Oakley, you are urged to call 904-614-9925.

As for the car, which is also still missing, it’s a brown 2015 Ford Explorer with Georgia license plate CJD9967. It has a sticker in the back that reads “cocker mom.”

