Man shot, killed on New Covington Pike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on New Covington Pike Saturday night.

Officers say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

The suspect is described as a 6′ tall bald man wearing a black “friends” shirt, black joggers and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

