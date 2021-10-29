18-year-old charged with Parkway Village murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is charged with murder after his mother notified police he shot and killed someone in Memphis.

Police responded to fatal a shooting Wednesday morning on Comanche Court in a Parkway Village apartment complex where they found one man had died. They also had one person detained.

Now, 18-year-old Jadon Glasper is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the case.

Horn Lake police received a call from the teen’s mother notifying them of a shooting in Memphis. Memphis police were then notified and responded to the location.

According to the affidavit, the victim entered Glasper’s room yelling, asking to see his gun. Glasper told investigators he grabbed his gun and shot the victim because he was scared although knew the man was unarmed.

Glasper’s bond is set at $100,000.

