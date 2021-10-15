Attorneys continue work to overturn sentence for death row inmate Pervis Payne

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Efforts to overturn the sentence for Tennessee death row inmate Pervis Payne continue as he prepares to appear in a Shelby County courtroom Friday morning.

For months now we’ve been waiting for Pervis Payne’s mental evaluation to determine if he is intellectually disabled. Something his attorneys say prevents him from being executed.

Payne’s defense team filed a petition in May asking he be declared intellectually disabled, saying he was diagnosed at age 20.

Tennessee law states a person with an intellectual disability cannot be executed. The results of his mental evaluation are due in December.

But in an August hearing, the attorneys questioned whether it would even be ready and if the state’s psychologist was qualified to have a say in the matter.

“We’re going to keep pushing, making sure we’re not losing momentum here, and hopefully we can meet back here in December and hear the conclusion of the matter,” said Rolanda Holman, Payne’s sister.

Payne was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1987 stabbing deaths of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie in Millington.

He was scheduled for execution in December 2020 but got a temporary reprieve.

As his petition makes its way through the court system, Payne’s execution remains on hold for now.

Payne’s hearing is at 9 a.m. Friday. We’ll keep you updated on the outcome.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

