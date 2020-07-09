Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Both in person and online, there are many different ways to contact WMC Action News 5 in Memphis, Tennessee:

By mail:

  • WMC Action News 5 1960 Union Ave., Memphis, TN 38104

By phone:

  • Reception Desk: (901) 726-0555
  • Newsroom: (901) 726-0416

Online:

Email:

  • Press releases/news announcements/story ideas: Send your email to desk@wmctv.com
  • Direct email to employees: Most employee email addresses at Action News 5 follow a similar format: firstname.lastname without spaces @wmctv.com. To email an employee not listed below, follow this format. For example, John Smith’s email would be john.smith@wmctv.com.

If you have a specific question or comment for WMC and are not sure who to contact, please feel free to directly contact one of the people below (click on a person’s name to send an email):

CLOSED CAPTIONING:

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, click here. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.

EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT:

To download and inspect WMC-TV 5′s 2018-2019 EEO Public File Report, click here.

CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING:

To learn how to inspect WMC children’s programming report, click here.

WMC is owned by Gray Television.

