Closed Captioning information

CLOSED CAPTIONING/AUDIO DESCRIPTION:

To contact us about our closed captioning or audio description service or advise us about closed captioning or audio description problems, please contact the WMC-TV 5 engineering team. We accept calls using TDD and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning/description issues.

Engineer On Call Telephone: (901) 726-0416 TTY: (901) 726-0517 Fax: (334) 956-0770 E-mail: closedcaptioning@wmctv.com

To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer on Call, you may write to:

Jonathan Mitchell Vice President and General Manager 1960 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104 Telephone: 901-726-0500 Fax: 901-726-0720 E-mail: jmitchell@wmctv.com