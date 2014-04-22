Interning with Action News 5

Action News 5, as part of Gray Television, is proud to offer a limited number of internships each semester. Students will work closely with news professionals to gain a better understanding of the news process. Students will learn the basics to news writing, researching and gain experience with production techniques.

As the second largest broadcast company in the country, Gray Television is proud to offer a unique internship program. The Future Focus paid internship program is designed to give college students real-world training and pay them for it. This isn’t a sit and watch internship. As a Future Focus intern, you will be a part of an immersive experience where you serve as a valued member to our award-winning teams.

Not only will you walk away with experience to add to your resume, the Future Focus program opens doors to begin your full-time career with Gray Television. Many of our employees started as interns. Future Focus puts you at the front of the line for full-time Gray job openings, armed with the training you received from your internship.

To apply, submit an application here.

If you have any questions, contact Assignment Manager Hannah Wallsmith at hannah.wallsmith@wmctv.com.

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.