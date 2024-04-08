Oddsmakers have listed the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) with +25000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season.

At 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Commodores go head to head with the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at home. Vanderbilt is favored by 12.5 points in this contest. Oddsmakers have set the point total at 145.5.

Vanderbilt NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +25000 69th Bet $100 to win $25000 Preseason +25000 67th Bet $100 to win $25000

Vanderbilt Team Stats

Vanderbilt's -6 scoring differential (outscored by 6.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.0 points per game (299th in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per outing (171st in college basketball).

Vanderbilt Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 Vanderbilt has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Vanderbilt Players

Ezra Manjon leads the Commodores in scoring, putting up 19.0 points per game.

Vanderbilt is led in rebounding by Carter Lang's 11.0 rebounds per game and assists by Paul Lewis' 3.0 assists per game.

The Commodores are led by Evan Taylor from long distance. He knocks down 3.0 shots from deep per game.

Taylor leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. Jason Rivera-Torres collects 2.0 blocks a contest to pace Vanderbilt.

