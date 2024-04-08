At the moment, the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) are not contenders to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, with +15000 odds on the moneyline to win it all.

The Rebels are slated to go head to head with the Eastern Washington Eagles in a home contest on Friday, November 10. This clash starts at 8:00 PM ET. In this matchup, Ole Miss is favored by 14.5 points. Bookmakers have set the over/under at 143.5.

Ole Miss NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 52nd Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +15000 50th Bet $100 to win $15000

Ole Miss Team Stats

Ole Miss outscores opponents by 10.0 points per game (scoring 69.0 per game to rank 254th in college basketball while giving up 59.0 per outing to rank 77th in college basketball) and has a +10 scoring differential overall.

Ole Miss Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Ole Miss is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Ole Miss Players

Matthew Murrell leads the Rebels scoring 16.0 points per game.

Allen Flanigan paces Ole Miss with 12.0 rebounds a game, and Jaylen Murray leads the team with 4.0 assists per contest.

Murray hits 2.0 threes per game to lead the Rebels.

Flanigan leads the team with 3.0 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collects 4.0 blocks an outing to pace Ole Miss.

