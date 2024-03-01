The Ole Miss Rebels (1-1) are potential contenders to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as bookmakers have listed them at +4500 on the moneyline, the 16th-best odds of all college basketball teams.

The Rebels host the Temple Owls. The two teams take the court at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15.

Rebels NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +4500 (Bet $100 to win $4500)

Ole Miss Team Stats

With 80.5 points per game on offense, Ole Miss ranks 93rd in college basketball. At the other end of the court, it gives up 62.0 points per contest, which ranks 171st in college basketball.

Ole Miss Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Ole Miss has one loss to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Ole Miss is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

