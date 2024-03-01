Oddsmakers project strong results from the Middle Tennessee Raiders (2-0), assigning them the 49th-best odds among all college basketball teams and the top odds among CUSA teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +40000 on the moneyline.

The Raiders play at home against the Princeton Tigers on Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 PM ET.

Raiders NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

Middle Tennessee Team Stats

With 80.0 points per game on offense, Middle Tennessee is 95th in the country. Defensively, it allows 47.5 points per contest, which ranks 58th in college basketball.

Middle Tennessee Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 Middle Tennessee has two wins over Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

