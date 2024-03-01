The Chattanooga Mocs (3-1) have the 16th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +3000 on the moneyline.

The Mocs are set to play at home against the Virginia-Wise Highland Cavaliers on Saturday, November 18 at 3:00 PM ET.

Mocs NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000 (Bet $100 to win $3000)

Chattanooga Team Stats

The Mocs are 1-1 at home and 2-0 on the road this year.

This season, Chattanooga is posting 72.3 points per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and giving up 52.0 points per contest (44th-ranked).

Chattanooga Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 1-1 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 1-1 | 1-0 Chattanooga has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (one), but it also has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 losses (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Team Leaders

Raven Thompson: 16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.3 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.3 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8) Jada Guinn: 15.8 PTS, 52.0 FG%

15.8 PTS, 52.0 FG% Addie Porter: 4.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 23.5 FG%

4.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 23.5 FG% Hannah Kohn: 10.8 PTS, 70.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (12-for-18)

