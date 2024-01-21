Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Tennessee Volunteers (9-5) playing the Vanderbilt Commodores (15-1) at 3:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Information

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

Jasmine Powell: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

