Ole Miss vs. Georgia January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) face the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) in a clash of SEC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgia Players to Watch
- Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
