Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's SoCon slate includes the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) meeting the Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 12.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Che: 8.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Quimari Peterson: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ebby Asamoah: 15.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|East Tennessee State Rank
|East Tennessee State AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|266th
|71.5
|Points Scored
|78.1
|101st
|103rd
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|185th
|58th
|39.7
|Rebounds
|38.7
|85th
|30th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|251st
|160th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|10.5
|11th
|333rd
|10.9
|Assists
|14.6
|114th
|162nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.1
|213th
