Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-3, 0-1 SEC) meeting the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-9, 0-1 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ezra Manjon: 16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 13.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Evan Taylor: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jason Rivera-Torres: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ven-Allen Lubin: 10 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Cameron Matthews: 9.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Josh Hubbard: 14.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Vanderbilt AVG Vanderbilt Rank 173rd 75.2 Points Scored 68.9 304th 20th 63.1 Points Allowed 71.5 180th 67th 39.2 Rebounds 36.2 196th 108th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 168th 7.6 3pt Made 7.3 205th 103rd 14.9 Assists 10.1 350th 238th 12.3 Turnovers 10.2 58th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.