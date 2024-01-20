The Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) meet the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) in a clash of OVC squads at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

EJ Bellinger: 12.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Kinyon Hodges: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylen Jones: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Christian Brown: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Drew Cisse: 8.7 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK James Dent Jr.: 14.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesiah West: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Ryan Myers: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinlan Bennett: 7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tennessee State vs. Western Illinois Stat Comparison

Western Illinois Rank Western Illinois AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 256th 72.1 Points Scored 76.9 135th 88th 66.9 Points Allowed 73.5 235th 2nd 44.6 Rebounds 36.4 185th 12th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 160th 307th 6.0 3pt Made 7.4 195th 208th 13.2 Assists 12.8 230th 277th 12.7 Turnovers 12.1 211th

