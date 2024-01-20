Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-4) against the New Mexico State Aggies (6-8), at 5:00 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 13.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalynn Gregory: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Molly Kaiser: 15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

