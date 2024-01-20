Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CUSA slate includes the Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-4) against the New Mexico State Aggies (6-8), at 5:00 PM ET.
Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 13.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.1 BLK
- Savannah Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalynn Gregory: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ta'Mia Scott: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Courtney Whitson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Molly Kaiser: 15.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sabou Gueye: 8.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaila Harding: 9.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sylena Peterson: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ene Adams: 6.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
