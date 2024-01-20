The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA opponent, the New Mexico State Aggies (7-9, 1-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Pan American Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Middle Tennessee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Bufford: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Jacob Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Christian Cook: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank 284th 70.4 Points Scored 64.1 349th 185th 71.6 Points Allowed 66.5 77th 247th 34.9 Rebounds 35.3 228th 251st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 131st 277th 6.4 3pt Made 6.1 297th 230th 12.8 Assists 10.2 346th 301st 13.2 Turnovers 13.1 295th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.