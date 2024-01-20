The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9, 0-0 CUSA) face a fellow CUSA opponent, the New Mexico State Aggies (7-9, 1-0 CUSA), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Pan American Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Elias King: 12.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Justin Bufford: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jacob Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

  • Robert Carpenter: 10.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jordan Rawls: 8.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Christian Cook: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

New Mexico State Rank New Mexico State AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank
284th 70.4 Points Scored 64.1 349th
185th 71.6 Points Allowed 66.5 77th
247th 34.9 Rebounds 35.3 228th
251st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.7 131st
277th 6.4 3pt Made 6.1 297th
230th 12.8 Assists 10.2 346th
301st 13.2 Turnovers 13.1 295th

