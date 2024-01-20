Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-8) face a fellow AAC team, the Memphis Tigers (4-10), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Memphis Players to Watch
- Alasia Smith: 9.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 17.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kai Carter: 10.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aliyah Green: 2.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Janeta Rozentale: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jada Moore: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Mya Perry: 12.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Aniya Hubbard: 18.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dyllan Hanna: 3.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
