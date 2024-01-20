The Lipscomb Bisons (10-7, 1-1 ASUN) meet the North Alabama Lions (6-9, 0-1 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Lipscomb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Players to Watch

  • Will Pruitt: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Anderson: 7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Owen McCormack: 9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Derrin Boyd: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • A.J McGinnis: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jacari Lane: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damien Forrest: 8.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tim Smith Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • KJ Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dallas Howell: 8.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank
62nd 80.1 Points Scored 76.7 138th
236th 73.4 Points Allowed 75.7 284th
213th 35.8 Rebounds 36.3 188th
298th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 215th
29th 9.6 3pt Made 8.0 137th
114th 14.6 Assists 12.3 268th
102nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.3 137th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.