Lipscomb vs. North Alabama January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (10-7, 1-1 ASUN) meet the North Alabama Lions (6-9, 0-1 ASUN) in a clash of ASUN squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Will Pruitt: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Anderson: 7.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- A.J McGinnis: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 8.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dallas Howell: 8.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
Lipscomb vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison
|Lipscomb Rank
|Lipscomb AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|62nd
|80.1
|Points Scored
|76.7
|138th
|236th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|75.7
|284th
|213th
|35.8
|Rebounds
|36.3
|188th
|298th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|215th
|29th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.0
|137th
|114th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.3
|268th
|102nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|137th
