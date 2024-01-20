The Chicago Bulls (16-21) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane generates 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

On a per-game basis, Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Santi Aldama is putting up 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 45.0% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Bismack Biyombo gets the Grizzlies 5.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while averaging 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while averaging 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan puts up 22.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 27.8% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per game.

Coby White puts up 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 39.6% from downtown with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Andre Drummond posts 7.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Patrick Williams averages 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.0% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Grizzlies vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Grizzlies 109.1 Points Avg. 107.4 111.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.4 45.4% Field Goal % 43.9% 35.5% Three Point % 33.8%

