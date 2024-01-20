Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Chattanooga Mocs (12-3) against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-4) at 2:00 PM ET.
Chattanooga vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Jada Guinn: 17.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Raven Thompson: 14.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Addie Porter: 5.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Karsen Murphy: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Nevaeh Brown: 13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kendall Folley: 10.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jakhyia Davis: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Breanne Beatty: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Journee McDaniel: 6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
