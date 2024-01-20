The Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) face a fellow ASUN team, the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at F&M Bank Arena. The game will start at 5:15 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Austin Peay Players to Watch

  • Demarcus Sharp: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Dezi Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Monta Black: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dez White: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Tucker Anderson: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Johannes Kirispuu: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank
315th 68.3 Points Scored 71.9 258th
62nd 65.6 Points Allowed 76.1 297th
233rd 35.4 Rebounds 37 164th
112th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 10.6 68th
135th 8 3pt Made 8.4 101st
321st 11.4 Assists 13.9 145th
16th 8.9 Turnovers 13.4 307th

