Belmont vs. Drake January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (9-4) play the Belmont Bruins (9-4) in a clash of MVC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.
Belmont vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Belmont Players to Watch
- Tuti Jones: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jailyn Banks: 12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kilyn McGuff: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendal Cheesman: 9.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
Drake Players to Watch
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anna Miller: 11.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Grace Berg: 16.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taylor McAulay: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Courtney Becker: 7.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
