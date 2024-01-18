UT Martin vs. Morehead State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) against the UT Martin Skyhawks (9-7, 2-1 OVC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Morehead State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Jordan Sears: 20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacob Crews: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 11.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KK Curry: 9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justus Jackson: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Riley Minix: 18.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jordan Lathon: 15.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eddie Ricks III: 7.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kalil Thomas: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
UT Martin vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison
|Morehead State Rank
|Morehead State AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|89th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|84.4
|22nd
|19th
|63.0
|Points Allowed
|80.2
|347th
|9th
|43.7
|Rebounds
|42.8
|12th
|10th
|12.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|196th
|29th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|9.4
|41st
|46th
|16.3
|Assists
|13.9
|146th
|233rd
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
