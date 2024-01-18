Thursday's OVC slate includes the Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) against the UT Martin Skyhawks (9-7, 2-1 OVC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UT Martin vs. Morehead State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UT Martin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Players to Watch

  • Jordan Sears: 20.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jacob Crews: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Issa Muhammad: 11.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • KK Curry: 9.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justus Jackson: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Morehead State Players to Watch

  • Riley Minix: 18.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jordan Lathon: 15.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Drew Thelwell: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Eddie Ricks III: 7.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kalil Thomas: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Martin vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison

Morehead State Rank Morehead State AVG UT Martin AVG UT Martin Rank
89th 78.6 Points Scored 84.4 22nd
19th 63.0 Points Allowed 80.2 347th
9th 43.7 Rebounds 42.8 12th
10th 12.9 Off. Rebounds 9.0 196th
29th 9.7 3pt Made 9.4 41st
46th 16.3 Assists 13.9 146th
233rd 12.3 Turnovers 12.1 212th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.