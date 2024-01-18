The Tennessee State Tigers (8-9, 1-3 OVC) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-3 OVC) in a matchup of OVC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Jayvis Harvey: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniel Egbuniwe: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK David Early: 14.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Josiah Davis: 10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Rodney Johnson Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Kinyon Hodges: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK EJ Bellinger: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaylen Jones: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Christian Brown: 14.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison

Tennessee State Rank Tennessee State AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 149th 76.4 Points Scored 70.5 281st 249th 73.8 Points Allowed 76.6 305th 185th 36.4 Rebounds 31.8 345th 147th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 4.8 363rd 196th 7.4 3pt Made 6.8 250th 230th 12.8 Assists 12.4 264th 249th 12.4 Turnovers 11.5 154th

