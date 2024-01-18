Thursday's ASUN slate includes the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) against the North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Austin Peay Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Players to Watch

  • Demarcus Sharp: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Dezi Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ja'Monta Black: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dez White: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Alabama Players to Watch

  • Jacari Lane: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tim Smith Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • KJ Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dallas Howell: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank
313th 68.3 Points Scored 76.4 153rd
64th 65.6 Points Allowed 75.1 278th
235th 35.4 Rebounds 36.2 201st
113th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th
134th 8 3pt Made 7.6 171st
320th 11.4 Assists 12.2 277th
15th 8.9 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.