Thursday's ASUN slate includes the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) against the North Alabama Lions (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Game Information

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Demarcus Sharp: 17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 2.5 STL, 1 BLK Dezi Jones: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dez White: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sai Witt: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Jacari Lane: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Damien Forrest: 9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Tim Smith Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK KJ Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dallas Howell: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

Austin Peay vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank 313th 68.3 Points Scored 76.4 153rd 64th 65.6 Points Allowed 75.1 278th 235th 35.4 Rebounds 36.2 201st 113th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 134th 8 3pt Made 7.6 171st 320th 11.4 Assists 12.2 277th 15th 8.9 Turnovers 11.6 163rd

