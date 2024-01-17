The Memphis Tigers (4-9) meet a fellow AAC squad, the Wichita State Shockers (5-9), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Charles Koch Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Players to Watch

Alasia Smith: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Madison Griggs: 17.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Kai Carter: 10.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Ki'ari Cain: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State Players to Watch

Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniela Abies: 12.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Salese Blow: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ornella Niankan: 4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.