Chattanooga vs. Mercer January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) meeting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Chattanooga vs. Mercer Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Chattanooga Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 12.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Che: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mercer Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jake Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chattanooga vs. Mercer Stat Comparison
|Mercer Rank
|Mercer AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|287th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|78.5
|93rd
|166th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|218th
|286th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|38.5
|98th
|103rd
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|233rd
|261st
|6.6
|3pt Made
|10.8
|11th
|227th
|13.0
|Assists
|14.4
|118th
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|185th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.