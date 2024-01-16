Tennessee vs. Florida January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) playing the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Tennessee vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Josiah-Jordan James: 11.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dalton Knecht: 15.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 10.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Florida Players to Watch
- Tyrese Samuel: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alex Condon: 8.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Will Richard: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Tennessee vs. Florida Stat Comparison
|Tennessee Rank
|Tennessee AVG
|Florida AVG
|Florida Rank
|114th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|86.3
|12th
|39th
|64.3
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|248th
|77th
|39.2
|Rebounds
|45.2
|1st
|83rd
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|14.4
|3rd
|87th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|37th
|16.8
|Assists
|16.5
|45th
|72nd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|13.2
|296th
