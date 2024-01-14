The Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) face the Missouri Tigers (9-4) in a clash of SEC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Game Information

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Iyana Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Khamil Pierre: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Missouri Players to Watch

Mama Dembele: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Hayley Frank: 16.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Ashton Judd: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Grace Slaughter: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

