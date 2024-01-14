Tennessee vs. Texas A&M January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (12-1) meet the Tennessee Volunteers (7-5) in a matchup of SEC teams at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Karoline Striplin: 12.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sara Puckett: 11.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jasmine Powell: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jewel Spear: 11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jillian Hollingshead: 6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Lauren Ware: 11.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Janiah Barker: 13.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Endyia Rogers: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sahara Jones: 6.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.