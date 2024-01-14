Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's SEC slate includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) versus the Ole Miss Rebels (10-3), at 5:00 PM ET.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Madison Scott: 10.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Marquesha Davis: 11.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Snudda Collins: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Lauren Park-Lane: 10.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Erynn Barnum: 9.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
