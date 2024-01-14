The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) face the Memphis Tigers (11-2, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Wichita State Game Information

Memphis Players to Watch

  • David Jones: 21.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaykwon Walton: 8.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 8.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Malcolm Dandridge: 6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Colby Rogers: 16.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kenny Pohto: 11.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Xavier Bell: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Harlond Beverly: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Quincy Ballard: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

Memphis vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG Memphis AVG Memphis Rank
179th 75.3 Points Scored 79.3 79th
199th 71.8 Points Allowed 72.5 220th
11th 43.1 Rebounds 37.2 153rd
93rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.2 180th
286th 6.3 3pt Made 7.7 166th
304th 11.8 Assists 12.5 257th
131st 11.2 Turnovers 12.4 238th

