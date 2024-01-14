Belmont vs. Indiana State January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC schedule includes the Indiana State Sycamores (5-6) versus the Belmont Bruins (8-4) at 1:00 PM ET.
Belmont vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Belmont Players to Watch
- Tessa Miller: 14.6 PTS, 6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tuti Jones: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jailyn Banks: 12.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kendal Cheesman: 10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Kilyn McGuff: 10.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Mya Glanton: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bella Finnegan: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chelsea Cain: 11.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ella Sawyer: 4.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
