Tennessee vs. Georgia January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC squad, the Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Josiah-Jordan James: 11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 11 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Dalton Knecht: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Santiago Vescovi: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Georgia Players to Watch
- Noah Thomasson: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Silas Demary Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Tennessee vs. Georgia Stat Comparison
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|Tennessee AVG
|Tennessee Rank
|175th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|77.1
|134th
|137th
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|57th
|128th
|37.8
|Rebounds
|39.4
|74th
|273rd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|94th
|136th
|8
|3pt Made
|8.3
|97th
|233rd
|12.8
|Assists
|16.3
|52nd
|111th
|11
|Turnovers
|10.5
|72nd
